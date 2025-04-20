Double gold for Team Philippines at World Triathlon Regional Cup in Vietnam

Team Philippines made a powerful statement on the international stage as national duathletes Merry Joy Trupa and John Patrick Ciron captured double gold at the World Triathlon Regional Cup held in Tam Chuc, Vietnam.

The two elite athletes dominated their respective divisions, boosting the country’s presence in the global multisport arena.

Trupa triumphed in the women’s elite category, crossing the finish line in 1:04:14. Her impressive performance kept her ahead of strong contenders from Singapore, who settled for silver and bronze. With a steady pace and strategic execution, Trupa proved her mettle in a highly competitive field.

Ciron followed suit in the men’s elite division, clocking 1:01:30 to secure the top spot among participants from across Asia. His win highlighted his consistency and stamina, and reinforced the Philippines’ growing strength in duathlon competition.

The golden sweep in Vietnam marks a significant achievement for the national duathlon team and serves as a promising prelude to upcoming international events, as both Trupa and Ciron continue to carry the flag with pride and excellence. —Alona Cochon