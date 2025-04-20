SportsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Double gold for Team Philippines at World Triathlon Regional Cup in Vietnam

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Filipino national duathletes Merry Joy Trupa and John Patrick Ciron each struck gold in their respective categories at the World Triathlon Regional Cup held in Tam Chuc, Vietnam.

Team Philippines made a powerful statement on the international stage as national duathletes Merry Joy Trupa and John Patrick Ciron captured double gold at the World Triathlon Regional Cup held in Tam Chuc, Vietnam.

The two elite athletes dominated their respective divisions, boosting the country’s presence in the global multisport arena.

Trupa triumphed in the women’s elite category, crossing the finish line in 1:04:14. Her impressive performance kept her ahead of strong contenders from Singapore, who settled for silver and bronze. With a steady pace and strategic execution, Trupa proved her mettle in a highly competitive field.

Ciron followed suit in the men’s elite division, clocking 1:01:30 to secure the top spot among participants from across Asia. His win highlighted his consistency and stamina, and reinforced the Philippines’ growing strength in duathlon competition.

The golden sweep in Vietnam marks a significant achievement for the national duathlon team and serves as a promising prelude to upcoming international events, as both Trupa and Ciron continue to carry the flag with pride and excellence. —Alona Cochon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 04 20 at 08.07.16 2ae2ef15

Tancontian reclaims Asian Sambo throne in Uzbekistan

1 min ago
KELA Template 44

Philippines’ Alexie Brooks crowned Miss Eco International 2025

4 hours ago
New bridge RTA

Dubai’s RTA opens new bridge linking Jumeirah and Al Mina streets

22 hours ago
praying istock

Small kindness, big impact: Simple things OFWs can do to lift each other up

1 day ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button