Carlos Yulo qualifies for 3 Paris Olympic gymnastic events

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo has qualified for three gymnastic events finals in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Yulo made the all-around final with a total score of 83.631, good for eighth place after three subdivision rounds.

He finished with a score of 14.766 in the former and 14.683 in the floor exercise and vault exercises earning him the second and sixth place in the respective categories.

Only the top 8 athletes will advance to the final rounds to earn a medal.

Yulo only managed to enter the vault finals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He ranked fourth at that time.

The gymnastics finals will be held on Wednesday, July 31.