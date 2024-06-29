SportsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

USA Basketball Showcase set to dazzle at Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi 2024

USA Basketball (USAB) recently held an online conference for the highly anticipated USA Basketball Showcase, which is set to take center stage at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from July 15 to July 17, 2024.

Fans eagerly await this thrilling event, where they will witness top-tier basketball action featuring powerhouse teams from the USA, Australia, and Serbia.

The USA team will face formidable opponents, Australia and Serbia, on July 15 and July 17, respectively. Australia and Serbia will also clash on July 16. All games are scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. UAE time.

During the press conference, Coach Steve Kerr, Head Coach of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming games. He also expressed his team’s goal.

“Our main focus is to use these games, both in Abu Dhabi and in London, to get better and to worry about ourselves and not so much our opponents,” Kerr said.

Many Filipinos are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming basketball game in Abu Dhabi. Kerr praised the passionate Filipino fans, saying: “It was just incredible to see the passion of the fans, to see the looks on their faces when they were able to get a glimpse of our players.”

“To all of our fans in the Philippines, thank you so much for supporting the NBA, for watching our players,” he added.

The USA Basketball Showcase promises to be an unmissable event, bringing together basketball enthusiasts from around the globe to witness some of the best talents in the sport.

Be sure to secure your tickets and be part of this electrifying showcase. Visit Ticketmaster.ae to purchase your tickets and join the excitement at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

