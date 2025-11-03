Pacquiao to open sports academy in Dubai

Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is turning his passion for sports and grassroots development into action by establishing the Manny Pacquiao Sports Academy, with its first branch set to open in Dubai.

Pacquiao, recently appointed Vice President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), said the academy will primarily focus on boxing but will also cater to other sports to nurture young athletes worldwide.

“It’s really important to support young kids, especially at the grassroots level,” Pacquiao told reporters. “To develop good fighters — that’s what the IBA, together with President Umar Kremlev, plans to do. We’ll start in Dubai, either later this year or early next year.”

The Filipino boxing icon said the initiative aims to produce not only elite boxers but also well-rounded athletes across disciplines.

“Our goal is to put up a Manny Pacquiao Sports Academy – not just for boxing, but for any sport that can help young athletes make history in their lives,” he said.

Pacquiao added that his new role in the IBA will help expand the program globally, with future academies planned in countries such as the UAE, the Philippines, the United States, Russia, and China.

He described the project as a collaboration of ideas with IBA President Kremlev, noting that it combines shared visions for sports development and youth empowerment.

“We’ll focus on developing young boxers. I love the IBA platform because it supports athletes from the grassroots level until they turn professional,” Pacquiao said.

The IBA confirmed that Pacquiao’s appointment as Vice President is part of its effort to create athlete-first programs and expand global opportunities for boxers.

“Bringing Manny Pacquiao into the IBA as Vice President will only strengthen our work,” said IBA Secretary General and CEO Chris Roberts OBE. “Manny’s story doesn’t end here — his legacy continues through this role.”

IBA President Umar Kremlev also welcomed Pacquiao’s appointment, expressing confidence that it would help attract more major boxing events to the Philippines.

The IBA is set to host the 2026 IBA Men’s Elite World Championships in Dubai from December 2 to 13 at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

Pacquiao said the Philippines may field four to six boxers in the tournament, which will offer a total prize pool of $8.32 million, including $300,000 for gold medalists, $150,000 for silver, $75,000 for bronze, and $10,000 for quarterfinalists.

IBA officials said the goal is to support athletes from their early amateur careers up to the professional level.

“We want to ensure boxers are supported throughout their journey,” said IBA Pro Director Al Siesta. “From grassroots to professional boxing, that’s the IBA ecosystem.”

The IBA aims to make the World Championships the flagship tournament for amateur boxing worldwide.