Filipino in Dubai wins $1 million in Duty Free Draw

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 hours ago

A 47-year-old Filipino expatriate in Dubai became the latest millionaire after winning $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on September 17.

Identified as Arsenio, a father of two has been living in Dubai for 18 years and works for a pharmaceutical company.

He is the 15th Filipino to win the jackpot since the promotion began in 1999.

Arsenio won in Millennium Millionaire Series 515 with ticket number 3836, which he purchased online last August 30. He has been joining the Dubai Duty Free raffle for the past decade.

“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free! You’ve been changing lives with this incredible opportunity, and I am grateful to be one of them,” Arsenio said in a brief statement after the draw.

