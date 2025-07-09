UP to review proposal to refine Latin Honors criteria amid questions on distinction’s prestige

The University of the Philippines (UP) is reviewing the proposal to refine its Latin honors system following a record-high number of graduates receiving academic distinctions.

For Academic Year 2024–2025, 61% of graduates from UP Diliman were awarded Latin honors. Of the 3,876 total graduates, 2,369 earned distinctions, 241 graduated summa cum laude, 1,143 magna cum laude, and 985 cum laude.

In a statement to PhilSTAR L!fe, the UP Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs (OVPAA) partly attributed the significant increase to grading adjustments and academic leniencies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important to consider that most students from this year’s graduating batch started their first year in UP during the pandemic in AY 2021–2022,” the OVPAA noted.

The office also cited broader structural factors, such as the implementation of the K-12 basic education program, which may have better equipped students for university-level academic work.

In response to concerns that academic honors may be losing their distinction due to the volume of awardees, UP is evaluating a proposal to adopt a percentile-based honors system.

A technical working group was formed to assess the potential implications of this shift. However, the group has recommended deferring any immediate changes, pending further data from the graduating cohorts of Academic Years 2025–2026 and 2026–2027.

Currently, UP confers Latin honors based on general weighted averages: summa cum laude for a GWA of 1.20 or better, magna cum laude for 1.45 or better, and cum laude for 1.75 or better.

The university emphasized that the review forms part of its broader commitment to upholding academic integrity and excellence.

“UP continues to affirm its deep commitment to its mandate of providing Filipinos with quality education that embodies not only the highest standards of honor and excellence, but also genuine service to the people,” the OVPAA said.