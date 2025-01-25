LifestyleLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai unveils new family-friendly park in Al Awir 2

Courtesy: Dubai Municipality

Dubai recently opened a new, unfenced, family-friendly park in Al Awir 2, adding to the city’s growing list of parks perfect for families.

According to Dubai Municipality’s website, the park covers 10,500 square meters, featuring a mix of green spaces, fitness equipment, jogging tracks, children’s play areas, and various other amenities.

Creatively designed with a distinctive rural-inspired design, this park’s design was heavily inspired by Al Awir II’s natural environment, geography, and rural charm.

Therefore, the park was planted with local environment trees, including Albizia, Vikes, Plumeria or Indian Jasmine, Al Shuraish, and Ghaf.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, highlighted their vision of creating top-notch public parks and recreational spaces. “Our aim is to provide world-class infrastructure, services, and recreational facilities that elevate the quality of life and well-being for Dubai’s residents,” he said.

The new park is expected to strengthen the social bonds of family and friends and create new investment opportunities for citizens to showcase their homegrown ventures.

