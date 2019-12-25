Thursday, December 26, 2019

Dec 25 19, 8:20 pm

PH, KSA to forge treaties for repatriation of jailed Pinoys next year

Dec 26 2019

An official of Department of Justice (DOJ) said that the treaties between the Philippines and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to aid Filipinos jailed in Saudi due to various crimes will be signed next year. Markk L. Perete, spokesperson and undersecretary of DOJ said that...

Malacañang Palace: Areas hit by Typhoon Ursula under control

Dec 26 2019

Malacañang Palace assurances the public that they will aid those areas hit by typhoon Urusla. Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the government would speed up its aid and rehabilitation efforts to ensure the safety of typhoon victims. “As we have...

Malacañang: Saudi Arabia to help in Bangsamoro development

Dec 26 2019

Malacañang has announced that Saudi Arabia will help in developing the newly created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The government of Saudi also vowed to continue its peace initiatives in Mindanao. Malacañang said that the country has asked...

SFC Plus offers big savings on Happy Big Buckets

by | Food, Lifestyle

Dec. 25, 19 | 8:20 pm

Filipinos searching for delicious deals this holiday season need not look any further as SFC Plus has recently launched their ‘Happy Buckets’ which highlight two of their most prominent products: their juicy Fried Chicken and their delicious, mouthwatering Burgers!

You can now enjoy SFC Plus’ ‘Happy Big Bucket’ that contains 12 pieces of their signature crispy ‘Skinless Fried Chicken’ with their original recipe that gives each bite that distinct, Southern Chicken flavor. They have also paired their ‘Happy Big Bucket’ with your choice of either Broast Potato or Fries in a deal that’s only Dh49!

SFC Plus has also introduced their unique ‘Happy Burger Bucket’ that contains six of their delicious Yumm Chicken Burger that’s packed with fresh vegetables topped with their special sauce and of course, their extra crispy and juicy chicken patty. This, along with a free 1 liter of Coca-Cola is something that the whole family and barkada will enjoy for only Dh39.

If you’re craving for something different that will surely excite your taste buds – SFC Plus will be your best bet to experience the flavors of the South right here in the UAE at pocket-friendly prices.

To order your ‘Happy Big Bucket’, ‘Happy Burger Bucket’ or to select from their wide array of Southern Flavors and choices, you can call 600 56 6004.

