SFC Plus offers big savings on Happy Big Buckets

Filipinos searching for delicious deals this holiday season need not look any further as SFC Plus has recently launched their ‘Happy Buckets’ which highlight two of their most prominent products: their juicy Fried Chicken and their delicious, mouthwatering Burgers!

You can now enjoy SFC Plus’ ‘Happy Big Bucket’ that contains 12 pieces of their signature crispy ‘Skinless Fried Chicken’ with their original recipe that gives each bite that distinct, Southern Chicken flavor. They have also paired their ‘Happy Big Bucket’ with your choice of either Broast Potato or Fries in a deal that’s only Dh49!

SFC Plus has also introduced their unique ‘Happy Burger Bucket’ that contains six of their delicious Yumm Chicken Burger that’s packed with fresh vegetables topped with their special sauce and of course, their extra crispy and juicy chicken patty. This, along with a free 1 liter of Coca-Cola is something that the whole family and barkada will enjoy for only Dh39.

If you’re craving for something different that will surely excite your taste buds – SFC Plus will be your best bet to experience the flavors of the South right here in the UAE at pocket-friendly prices.

To order your ‘Happy Big Bucket’, ‘Happy Burger Bucket’ or to select from their wide array of Southern Flavors and choices, you can call 600 56 6004.