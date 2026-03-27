UAE condemns foiled terror plot in Kuwait, reaffirms support

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned a foiled terrorist plot in Kuwait involving a network linked to the banned Hezbollah organisation.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised Kuwaiti authorities for their vigilance in uncovering the plot, which reportedly involved plans for assassinations and recruitment activities that threatened national security.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Kuwait and support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty and stability.

The UAE also reiterated its rejection of terrorism and extremism in all forms, stressing the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

Officials emphasized that Kuwait’s security is closely tied to the UAE’s own stability, underscoring strong ties between the two countries in confronting security challenges.