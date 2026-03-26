Marcos signs law resetting first BARMM regular elections

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure moving the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to the second Monday of September 2026.

Under Republic Act No. 12317, the transition period has been extended, allowing the interim Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to continue governing unless replaced by the President, elected to another office, or succeeded by elected officials.

“For the purpose of synchronizing the BARMM Parliamentary Elections with the national and local elections, the regular elections for the Bangsamoro Government shall be held on the second Monday of May 2031 and every three years thereafter,” the law states.

The measure also mandates the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to issue rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections in line with national law, the BARMM Organic Law, and the Bangsamoro Electoral Code.

The automated election system used in the May 2025 national and local elections will also be employed for the first BARMM regular polls.

“There shall be a new period for the filing of certificates of candidacy for parliamentary district representatives and the list of nominees and certificates of acceptance of nomination with affidavits of non-affinity by duly accredited political parties or coalitions,” the law adds.

All registered voters in the permanent precinct lists of BARMM cities and municipalities will be entitled to vote in the elections.

Officials elected in the BARMM parliamentary elections will assume office at noon on October 30, 2026, with terms ending on June 30, 2031. From 2031 onward, elected officials will assume office at noon on June 30 following their election.