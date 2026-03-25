Duterte skips House hearing, disputes ‘mini trial’ framing of impeachment proceedings

Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend the House justice committee hearing on the impeachment complaints against her, with her legal team challenging the nature of the proceedings.

In a letter, her camp argued that the House lacks jurisdiction to conduct any form of trial, saying such proceedings should only take place in the Senate acting as an impeachment court.

Her spokesman, Michael Poa, said the objection is fundamental and not merely technical, adding that legal remedies before the Supreme Court remain an option.

Duterte also criticized the hearing, describing it as a “fishing expedition” and questioning the framing of the process as a “mini trial.”

House justice committee chair Jinky Luistro clarified that the panel is not conducting a trial, explaining that the proceedings are meant to determine probable cause.

She said the term “mini trial” was used only to help explain the process to the public and does not reflect the actual nature of the hearing.

The vice president is facing two impeachment complaints involving allegations of betrayal of public trust, misuse of funds, threats against the president, and unexplained wealth.

The House panel is expected to continue hearings to determine whether there is sufficient basis to elevate the case to the Senate for trial.