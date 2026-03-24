Kuwait probes alleged terror links, state security violations

Kuwait’s Public Prosecution has launched investigations into two separate cases involving suspected coordination with terrorist organizations and offences threatening state security.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, prosecutors said several individuals are under investigation for allegedly working with terrorist groups to carry out plans targeting the country’s sovereignty and security.

Authorities confirmed that investigative teams, in coordination with relevant agencies, have secured legal warrants to arrest suspects and conduct searches. Operations resulted in the seizure of equipment and devices believed to be connected to the alleged activities.

The Public Prosecution said legal action will continue as authorities prepare to refer the cases to court.

Attorney General Counsellor Saad Al Safran has ordered that the investigations be conducted in secrecy and imposed a ban on the publication or circulation of related information until inquiries are completed.

Prosecutors stressed that the alleged offences are considered serious crimes against state security and carry the harshest penalties under Kuwaiti law.