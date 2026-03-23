317 Filipinos repatriated from UAE, including stranded tourists

A total of 317 Filipinos were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates through a government-chartered flight, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The group included 153 overseas Filipino workers, 114 dependents, and 50 stranded Filipino tourists.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai facilitated the repatriation of the tourists as part of coordinated efforts with the Department of Migrant Workers.

Officials said the repatriation forms part of ongoing government efforts to assist Filipinos affected by tensions in the Middle East.

The DFA said it continues to monitor developments through its foreign service posts and remains ready to provide assistance to Filipinos in the region.