Marcos urges media to fight fake news amid global tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the critical role of media in combating fake news and disinformation amid rising global uncertainties, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking during the oath-taking of newly elected officers of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) in Malacañang, the President called on media practitioners to serve as bearers of truth and help the public make informed decisions.

He said the government relies on media to provide accurate information on both global developments and local interventions, especially during times of crisis.

Marcos also acknowledged the risks faced by journalists, noting that the Philippines remains among the most dangerous countries for media workers.

He cited the country’s ranking in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, describing the media landscape as complex and challenging.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of journalists, as well as pursuing justice for victims of violence against media practitioners.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives, including partnerships among government agencies and private platforms to counter disinformation and strengthen content safeguards.

Marcos also emphasized efforts to promote transparency and accountability in government, including the push for the Right to Information Act and digital monitoring systems for public projects.

He said these measures aim to strengthen democracy by ensuring access to accurate information and encouraging responsible journalism.