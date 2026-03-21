Abu Dhabi Police arrest 109 over misleading social media posts amid regional tensions

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested 109 individuals of various nationalities for filming sites and events and sharing inaccurate information on social media amid ongoing regional tensions, authorities said.

Officials warned that such actions could stir public opinion and spread rumors, potentially threatening community security and disrupting official procedures.

Legal and administrative measures have been taken against those involved as part of ongoing monitoring of social media violations.

Authorities emphasized that posting misleading or fabricated content violates applicable laws and regulations and urged the public to verify information through official channels only. Citizens were advised against filming or sharing event-related content to protect safety and national security.

Details of recent arrests include:

• 45 individuals detained last week by the Criminal Investigation Directorate for filming locations and sharing misleading content online.

• 35 arrested over the weekend by the UAE Attorney-General for posting videos and images related to Iranian aggression.

• 10 defendants ordered arrested by UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi for publishing misleading and fabricated clips, including real and AI-generated footage.

• A total of 109 individuals previously arrested by Abu Dhabi Police for filming sites and disseminating inaccurate information.

Authorities reiterated the importance of relying solely on authorized sources and refraining from sharing unverified content to ensure public safety and uphold national security.