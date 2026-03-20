UAE President, Trump discuss regional tensions, security concerns in call

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump held a phone call to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and global security.

During the conversation, both leaders tackled the ongoing attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including strikes on civilians and vital infrastructure.

They described these actions as violations of state sovereignty and international law.

Trump condemned the attacks and reaffirmed the United States’ solidarity with the UAE and its regional partners.

He also expressed full support for efforts to defend their territory, maintain stability, and ensure security amid the escalating situation.

The call underscores growing international concern over rising tensions in the Middle East and their potential impact on global peace and security.