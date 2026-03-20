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UAE president shares Eid message of unity, resilience amid tensions

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered a message of unity and resilience as the country marked Eid Al Fitr, with greetings sent to residents across the nation.

In his message, the President emphasized the importance of solidarity, saying the UAE remains strong through the unity of its people and the dedication of those safeguarding the country.

He extended Eid greetings to fellow leaders, citizens, residents, and Muslims around the world, expressing confidence that the region will overcome its current challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted the strength and resilience of the UAE, assuring the public that the country remains stable despite ongoing tensions in the region.

During a recent visit to injured patients, the President reiterated that the UAE is well and praised both citizens and security forces for their steadfastness.

He also underscored the role of expatriates in the country, describing residents as part of the UAE’s broader community.

The message echoes previous statements made during times of crisis, reinforcing the UAE leadership’s emphasis on unity, resilience, and collective strength.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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