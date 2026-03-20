UAE intercepts missiles, drones as casualties rise amid ongoing attacks

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted four ballistic missiles and 26 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran on March 20, as hostilities in the region continue.

The Ministry of Defence reported that since the onset of the attacks, a total of 338 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,740 drones have been engaged and neutralized.

Authorities confirmed that the attacks have resulted in casualties, including the deaths of two members of the armed forces who were performing their duties.

Six civilians of various nationalities, including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian nationals, were also reported killed.

A total of 158 people were injured, with cases ranging from minor to severe.

The injured include nationals from multiple countries, including the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines, among others.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to respond to threats and will continue to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability.