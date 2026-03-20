UAE backs IMO resolution condemning Iranian threats to Strait of Hormuz shipping

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed a resolution adopted by the International Maritime Organization Council strongly condemning Iranian threats and attacks on shipping, including the alleged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The resolution was passed during the council’s 36th extraordinary session, with the IMO warning that such actions endanger lives, particularly those of seafarers, and pose serious risks to the marine environment.

It also condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan as violations of international law.

Co-sponsored by more than 115 member states, the highest in the organization’s history, the resolution reflects widespread international concern and underscores the shared responsibility to protect freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

Under the resolution, Iran is urged to immediately refrain from actions or threats aimed at closing the strait, disrupting international navigation, or targeting commercial vessels. The council reaffirmed the right of commercial ships to navigate freely and safely, citing UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which warned that obstructing international waterways threatens global peace and security.

The IMO also adopted Japan’s proposal to establish a maritime security corridor to facilitate the safe evacuation of seafarers from the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohamed Khamis Saeed AlKaabi welcomed the declaration, stating, “The Council, and the international community as a whole, spoke in clear terms today to demand that Iran respect its obligations under international law and allow merchant and commercial vessels to navigate freely and safely through the Strait of Hormuz, an essential international waterway for energy supply and the global economy.”

The UAE emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is a vital energy corridor carrying a significant portion of the world’s oil and gas, as well as other commodities like fertilizers, minerals, petrochemicals, and essential goods.

Any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for global markets, economic stability, and living costs worldwide.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral engagement to address Iran’s unlawful actions, stressing that threats to maritime security and freedom of navigation undermine both regional and global stability.