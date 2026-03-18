Latest NewsNews

Trump, Bahrain king discuss security, regional tensions in phone call

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago

US President Donald Trump and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a phone call to discuss ongoing developments in the Middle East and reaffirm ties between their countries.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the two leaders tackled longstanding cooperation between the United States and Bahrain, as well as key regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Trump underscored Washington’s full support for Bahrain and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, reiterating the United States’ commitment to safeguarding their security and stability.

The US President also condemned what he described as hostile Iranian attacks targeting Gulf states amid rising tensions in the region.

King Hamad expressed appreciation for the continued support of the United States, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Gulf.

The Bahraini monarch also highlighted the strong relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to further expanding cooperation across various sectors in line with their mutual interests.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1226652636

UAE arrests individual for trespassing, filming in restricted areas without permit

6 seconds ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai court orders woman to repay ex-husband in property dispute

5 mins ago
iStock 871672102

Iran to hold funeral for slain security chief amid rising tensions

8 mins ago
iStock 1710521086

Dubai confirms successful air defence interception of threats

15 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button