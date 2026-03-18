Trump, Bahrain king discuss security, regional tensions in phone call

US President Donald Trump and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a phone call to discuss ongoing developments in the Middle East and reaffirm ties between their countries.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the two leaders tackled longstanding cooperation between the United States and Bahrain, as well as key regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Trump underscored Washington’s full support for Bahrain and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, reiterating the United States’ commitment to safeguarding their security and stability.

The US President also condemned what he described as hostile Iranian attacks targeting Gulf states amid rising tensions in the region.

King Hamad expressed appreciation for the continued support of the United States, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Gulf.

The Bahraini monarch also highlighted the strong relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to further expanding cooperation across various sectors in line with their mutual interests.