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Second chartered flight set for Filipinos in UAE amid tensions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates said repatriation efforts for Filipinos in the Gulf state are continuing, with a second chartered flight expected to bring home more than 300 passengers.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver said the move follows the successful return last week of 442 Filipinos through the first government-arranged repatriation flight.

Aside from chartered flights, the embassy is also facilitating the return of other vulnerable Filipinos through commercial flights, including senior citizens and stranded tourists, with costs shouldered by the government.

Ver said the overall situation in the UAE remains manageable despite ongoing tensions in the region.

He noted that work continues, food supply remains stable, and there is no widespread panic among residents.

The ambassador added that while some Filipinos have sought repatriation, there is no massive demand at this time, as many continue to stay and work in the UAE.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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