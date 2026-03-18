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PH embassy urges Filipinos in UAE: don’t post sensitive videos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates is reminding Filipinos to avoid posting videos or images related to sensitive security incidents and to rely only on official and verified sources of information.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver said the embassy has been repeatedly issuing advisories through media interviews, community partners, and online meetings to help prevent panic and misinformation.

He said the embassy is also working closely with Filipino community organizations and Philippine government agencies to keep Filipinos informed amid tensions in the region.

Ver warned that unverified and AI-generated content can worsen confusion and alarm, especially among families in the Philippines monitoring developments from afar.

He urged Filipinos in the UAE to stay indoors or proceed to safe places whenever alerts are issued and to avoid filming or sharing videos of ongoing incidents.

The ambassador also sought to reassure relatives in the Philippines, saying that daily life in the UAE remains generally normal and that embassy operations continue.

He added that the Philippine government remains ready to assist Filipinos in the UAE should the need arise.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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