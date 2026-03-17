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DMW: 3 Filipinos arrested in UAE for alleged posting of attack-related videos

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Three Filipino workers have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates over alleged social media posts related to missile attacks, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Tuesday.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the number of arrested Filipinos has risen to three, correcting earlier reports of two.

He reminded overseas Filipinos to strictly follow host country laws, particularly regulations بشأن sharing sensitive content online.

“Refrain or do not video nor post such images of attacks,” Cacdac said.

Authorities in the UAE have strict laws prohibiting the posting or sharing of materials that could disrupt public order or compromise national security. Earlier, Dubai Police warned that sharing images or videos of security-related incidents may lead to legal action.

The Philippine government, through the DMW and the embassy, is providing legal assistance and coordinating with the families of the arrested individuals.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE said it has verified the identities and location of the Filipinos but withheld further details due to the ongoing investigation and at the request of their families.

The embassy has also requested consular access, pending approval from local authorities, and assured continued support and updates to the families.

Officials reiterated their advisory for Filipinos in the UAE to comply with local laws, especially regarding online activity, as violations may carry serious legal consequences.

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