UAE air traffic gradually returning to normal amid regional tensions, GCAA Says

Air traffic in the United Arab Emirates is gradually returning to normal operational levels following the country’s management of recent regional tensions, according to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

In a statement, the aviation regulator said carefully planned operational and regulatory measures were implemented to ensure passenger safety while maintaining the continuity of air transport operations during the exceptional circumstances in the region.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, who also chairs the GCAA board, said the country managed the situation under the guidance of the UAE leadership by prioritizing safety while ensuring that the aviation sector continued to serve travelers.

“The safety of passengers, pilots, flight crews and all personnel working in the aviation sector remains the absolute priority in all decisions related to airspace and flight operations,” Al Marri said.

He added that despite the challenges in recent days, the UAE maintained balanced air traffic management by operating limited flights through approved contingency routes while ensuring travel continued in line with strict safety standards.

Operational data showed that more than 1.4 million passengers passed through the country’s airports between March 1 and 12, 2026, highlighting the aviation system’s ability to manage disruptions while maintaining smooth passenger movement.

Al Marri said the UAE aviation sector is steadily working to restore normal operations through ongoing coordination with industry partners, neighboring countries, and regional and international stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the country’s air transport system continues to operate efficiently under an organized operational plan that takes into account evolving conditions as well as safety and security requirements.

Between March 1 and 12, a total of 7,839 air traffic movements were recorded in UAE airspace, reflecting progress in gradually restoring normal flight operations.

Al Suwaidi added that national carriers have begun resuming a significant portion of their services, with overall operational activity reaching about 44.6 percent of pre-tension levels.

The GCAA also thanked travelers for following official guidance, which helped maintain smooth airport operations during the period. Authorities urged passengers to check the latest updates from their airlines and confirm flight schedules before heading to airports to avoid delays and long waiting times.