UAE condemns Iranian drone attack on Oman Port

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned a drone attack attributed to Iran that targeted the Port of Salalah in Oman, damaging several fuel storage tanks.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as an “unprovoked escalation” and a violation of international law.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Oman and expressed support for all measures aimed at protecting the country’s security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

According to Oman’s state media, drones struck fuel tanks at the port in Salalah. However, an energy ministry official said the incident did not disrupt the supply of oil or petroleum products in the country.

Iran has denied involvement in the attack.