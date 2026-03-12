Marcos names Frasco presidential adviser for sustainable and resilient communities

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco as presidential adviser for sustainable and resilient communities, Malacañang announced Thursday, March 12.

Frasco will focus on strengthening the implementation of national programs at the community level, especially in areas vulnerable to climate-related hazards and economic disruptions. The move comes amid increasing challenges from extreme weather and other climate threats across the country.

The Palace said Marcos tasked Frasco to ensure stronger coordination and follow-through of priority government initiatives locally. She will transition from her role as Secretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT), where she supported tourism enterprises, promoted destinations, and partnered with local governments nationwide. Tourism Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso will temporarily serve as officer in charge.

Marcos thanked Frasco for her service at the DOT and expressed confidence that her experience working with communities and local governments will help advance the administration’s development priorities.

Frasco has previously addressed online criticism and speculation about her Cabinet role, emphasizing her commitment to on-the-ground work rather than political positioning. She also denied involvement in a magazine cover that sparked controversy, saying she was neither interviewed nor gave permission for the publication’s use of her image.

Frasco served as tourism secretary from 2022 and previously held local government positions in Cebu before joining the Cabinet.