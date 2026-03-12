Latest NewsNews

Marcos names Frasco presidential adviser for sustainable and resilient communities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco as presidential adviser for sustainable and resilient communities, Malacañang announced Thursday, March 12.

Frasco will focus on strengthening the implementation of national programs at the community level, especially in areas vulnerable to climate-related hazards and economic disruptions. The move comes amid increasing challenges from extreme weather and other climate threats across the country.

The Palace said Marcos tasked Frasco to ensure stronger coordination and follow-through of priority government initiatives locally. She will transition from her role as Secretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT), where she supported tourism enterprises, promoted destinations, and partnered with local governments nationwide. Tourism Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso will temporarily serve as officer in charge.

Marcos thanked Frasco for her service at the DOT and expressed confidence that her experience working with communities and local governments will help advance the administration’s development priorities.

Frasco has previously addressed online criticism and speculation about her Cabinet role, emphasizing her commitment to on-the-ground work rather than political positioning. She also denied involvement in a magazine cover that sparked controversy, saying she was neither interviewed nor gave permission for the publication’s use of her image.

Frasco served as tourism secretary from 2022 and previously held local government positions in Cebu before joining the Cabinet.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

0d57aa9c 27d9 42cb 9b15 60f1f1fb8063

Filipino group distributes Iftar meals to community in Ras Al Khaimah

44 seconds ago
IMG 0766

PH on alert after warning of possible Iran retaliation targeting California

44 mins ago
IMG 0758

Malacañang declared March 20 a holiday for Eid’l Fitr

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 55

DOE, DICT add ‘Gas Station Concerns’ reporting feature to eGovPH App

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button