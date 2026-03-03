UAE assures adequate supply of essential goods; warns against unreasonable price hikes

The UAE has sufficient stocks of essential goods to last between four and six months despite ongoing regional tensions, Economy and Tourism Minister HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said Tuesday, assuring residents that supplies remain stable and available nationwide.

Speaking during a press briefing, Al Marri said the country’s strategic reserves and diversified import network have strengthened its ability to withstand external disruptions, describing food security as a fundamental component of the UAE’s economic resilience.

Al Marri said imports of goods and products are continuing as planned, with no disruption to supply chains. He added that the UAE is connected to a broad network of partner markets and can pivot quickly to alternative sources when needed during crises or emergencies.

According to Al Marri, stockpiles have been strategically distributed across the country under government directives to ensure accessibility, with no indication of shortages.

He said the ministry is coordinating daily with local economic departments and major retailers to monitor stock levels and market movements. Through a digital platform covering 627 major retailers, authorities are tracking prices and supply conditions to quickly identify irregularities.

Avoid panic buying; report unreasonable price hikes

Al Marri said inspections are ongoing across the emirates to prevent hoarding, fraud and unjustified price increases. Consumer complaints are being addressed promptly, and action will be taken against violators.

He urged residents to report any market violations, including shortages or unreasonable price hikes, through the ministry’s hotline at 8001222.

Al Marri also called on the public to adopt responsible purchasing habits and avoid panic buying, saying disciplined consumer behavior helps maintain price stability and ensures sufficient supply for everyone.