UAE President honors witnesses of country’s historic 1971 union

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a reunion honoring individuals who witnessed the historic raising of the UAE flag during the country’s formation in 1971.

The gathering brought together, for the first time since the founding of the nation, several people who were present when the late Founding Father H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and fellow Rulers raised the national flag following the establishment of the Union on Dec. 2, 1971, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

During the gathering held Feb. 26,, the UAE President viewed more than 60 rare and previously unpublished photographs documenting the historic moment at Union House, where the UAE flag was raised for the first time. The collection included original photographic negatives and a print signed by H.H. Sheikh Zayed.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the historical and symbolic importance of preserving such materials, recalling the role played by the country’s founding leadership in realizing the vision of unity and establishing the Union.

The President later hosted an iftar at Qasr Al Bahr for individuals who witnessed the historic occasion. Guests shared memories of the Union’s formation and exchanged Ramadan greetings with the President, who expressed hopes for continued blessings and prosperity for the UAE and its people.