Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President honors witnesses of country’s historic 1971 union

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin38 mins ago

Photos from WAM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a reunion honoring individuals who witnessed the historic raising of the UAE flag during the country’s formation in 1971.

The gathering brought together, for the first time since the founding of the nation, several people who were present when the late Founding Father H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and fellow Rulers raised the national flag following the establishment of the Union on Dec. 2, 1971, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

s4t01l6w1ka1t4vpn ru001l6r1ka1t4vpn

During the gathering held Feb. 26,, the UAE President viewed more than 60 rare and previously unpublished photographs documenting the historic moment at Union House, where the UAE flag was raised for the first time. The collection included original photographic negatives and a print signed by H.H. Sheikh Zayed.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the historical and symbolic importance of preserving such materials, recalling the role played by the country’s founding leadership in realizing the vision of unity and establishing the Union.

The President later hosted an iftar at Qasr Al Bahr for individuals who witnessed the historic occasion. Guests shared memories of the Union’s formation and exchanged Ramadan greetings with the President, who expressed hopes for continued blessings and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin38 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

e8bc5f38 9d43 4aea a9d0 f2b6b8896188

Adidas NextGen EuroLeague tournament returns to Abu Dhabi

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 27T111127.485

Trillanes: ex-Marines’ claims meant to derail ICC hearing on Duterte case

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 27T105940.938

DOST launches National AI Center for Research and Innovation

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 27T104602.792

Kaufman questions ICC on alleged killings under Marcos as Duterte hearing continues

3 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button