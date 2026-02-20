Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravel

Balikbayan trips made easy: Singapore Airlines to launch direct flights from Riyadh to Manila

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 seconds ago

Traveling home to the Philippines may soon become smoother for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia!

Singapore Airlines will begin nonstop flights from Riyadh to Manila starting June 2, 2026, offering a premium travel experience with less hassle and no long layovers.

Introductory round-trip fares start at SAR 1,640 and are available for booking until March 14, 2026. The travel period for these fares runs from June 2 through November 30, 2026, giving passengers flexible options for both short and long trips. 

Tickets can be booked online at Singapore Airlines.

In addition to Manila, the airline provides seamless connections to favourite destinations across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Travelers can easily explore popular cities such as Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore, making it easier to combine family visits with holidays or business trips.

With comfortable seating and convenient connections, passengers can spend more time with loved ones and less time navigating complex itineraries.

Whether traveling for leisure, work, or special occasions, the Riyadh-Manila route allows passengers to enjoy a smoother, stress-free journey while exploring some of Asia-Pacific’s most popular destinations.

The Riyadh-Manila route is part of Singapore Airlines’ Middle East expansion, boosting connectivity across the region.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2026 02 20 at 02.59.19

Filipinos celebrate culture and art at Venice Carnevale 2026 in Italy

10 mins ago
IMG 9758

Robin Padilla questions ICC prosecution over opposition to Duterte’s bid to skip hearing

45 mins ago
IMG 9753

DMW, CFO ink data-sharing deal to boost digital services for overseas Filipinos

2 hours ago
Dubai International Airport

Eid airfare surge: UAE holiday flights nearly double from February rates

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button