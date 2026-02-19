Passengers can now travel with small dogs on PAL domestic flights

Pet owners traveling within the Philippines can now bring their small dogs on board all domestic Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights under its expanded FurPAL program.

The service, available at ₱2,500 one-way per pet, allows passengers to enjoy in-cabin travel with their furry companions. Launched in November 2025 on select routes, FurPAL now covers all domestic flights, enabling travelers to fly with their pets from Manila to destinations such as Boracay, Davao, and Bacolod.

To ensure a safe and comfortable journey, PAL requires pets to be small dogs weighing up to 10 kilograms, at least eight weeks old, fully weaned, and transported in soft-sided, leak-proof carriers placed under the seat. Sedation is strictly prohibited. Passengers may bring one pet each, with a maximum of three small dogs allowed per flight.

Health certificates, updated vaccination records, and other regulatory documents—including a veterinary certificate, PAL waiver and declaration form, and a shipping permit from the Bureau of Animal Industry—must be presented prior to travel.

PAL emphasized that passenger and pet safety remains a priority, noting that all flights are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA filters and cabins are meticulously cleaned with eco-friendly agents.

Bookings can be made through the PAL website.