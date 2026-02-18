Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE leaders extend Ramadan greetings to nation

UAE leaders marked the start of Ramadan with messages emphasizing reflection, generosity and unity within families and communities.

In a post on X, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his greetings to the nation, as well as to Muslims worldwide, following the confirmation that Ramadan would begin on Feb. 18.

“With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my sincere best wishes to the people of the UAE and across the world,” he wrote. “Ramadan is a time for reflection and generosity, and an opportunity to strengthen bonds within families and communities.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic nations on the blessed month of Ramadan.

He described the holy month as a season of goodness and giving that strengthens family ties and promotes spiritual purification.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayer, charity and reflection.

According to the WAM, the UAE leaders also received congratulatory messages from kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic nations on the advent of Ramadan.

