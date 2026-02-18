Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Here’s what’s happening at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque this Ramadan 2026

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has unveiled its programme for Ramadan 2026, offering visitors a blend of spiritual reflection, cultural experiences, and community engagement.

From nightly prayers to guided tours and festive markets, the mosque promises a meaningful and memorable observance of the holy month.

Here’s what’s happening at the mosque this season:

Traditional iftar cannon

Witness the traditional iftar cannon being fired to signal sunset and the time to break the fast, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence. Visitors can watch the live ceremony at the mosque or via daily broadcasts on Abu Dhabi Media Network.

Iftar and community meals

The mosque continues its annual ‘Our Fasting Guests’ initiative, offering daily iftar meals for worshippers and visitors in memory of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE. Weekly food packages are also supplied to the Specialised Economic Zones to support diverse communities across Abu Dhabi.

Ramadan photography competition

The ‘Diyaa’ photography competition returns for its second season under the theme “Ramadan at the Mosque,” inviting professional and amateur photographers to capture the beauty, culture, and serenity of the mosque during the holy month. The contest is an artistic extension of the mosque’s Spaces of Light Photography Award, with further details yet to be announced.

Ramadan market

Visitors can explore the Ramadan market with 22 kiosks spread across the northern and southern plazas. The market offers a range of products, cultural items, and culinary delights, creating a lively atmosphere for families and tourists.

Guided cultural tours

Following prayer times, the mosque will host guided tours and the ‘Sura’ experience, providing insights into Islamic culture, history, and architecture. Electric vehicles will be available to help visitors move easily between the prayer halls, Dome of Peace, and Souq Al Jami.

Visitor amenities and accessibility

The mosque has enhanced its facilities for comfort and convenience, including over 8,000 parking spaces, partitions in women’s prayer areas, more than 50 wheelchairs, and children’s safety wristbands. More than 580 volunteers, along with police, paramedics, and civil defence personnel, will ensure safe and smooth access for all visitors.

