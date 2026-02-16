2026 Year of the Horse: What it means for your wealth, career, and love

The Lunar New Year ushers in new beginnings and fresh energy across communities worldwide, marking 2026 as the Year of the Bing Wu, or Fire Horse, in the Chinese zodiac.

Master Hang, a 31st-generation Zhengyi Taoist and Feng Shui Consultant based in Dubai, describes 2026 as a “Double Fire” year — a time of rapid change, heightened competition, and visible breakthroughs. Known for advising private residences, executive offices, and business leaders, including the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qasim, he brings guidance and practical advice for navigating this promising year.

According to Master Hang, while the year promises opportunity and momentum, it also calls for discipline, caution, and careful management of energy to avoid impulsive decisions and conflict.

“This is not a passive year. Success in 2026 belongs to those who combine courage with discipline. The core theme of the year: Momentum must be managed,” he told The Filipino Times.

Here’s a look at his forecast for 2026, highlighting what the Year of the Horse may bring to each signs in terms of wealth, career, and love.

Rat

Wealth: Financial fluctuations; exercise caution in financial matters.

Ox

Wealth: Stable but slow growth.

Tiger

Wealth: Positive income growth.

Rabbit

Wealth: Increased expenses; manage liquidity.

Dragon

Wealth: Gradual financial improvement.

Snake

Wealth: Opportunities with higher risk.

Horse

Wealth: Expect fluctuations in income and spending.

Goat

Wealth: Supported by helpful people.

Monkey

Wealth: Income instability; avoid aggressive investment.

Rooster

Wealth: Conservative financial strategy advised.

Dog

Wealth: Stable growth through effort.

Pig

Wealth: Slow but steady accumulation.

With Fire dominating the year, Master Hang recommends that individuals avoid making financial decisions based on emotion and maintain a balanced approach to home and office energy. He suggests managing stress, getting adequate sleep, and taking care of heart health.

He further advises against overextending beyond one’s capacity and encourages acting strategically rather than impulsively.

“The Fire Horse year rewards decisive action, but punishes recklessness,” Master Hang said.

(Editor’s note: Guides, predictions, and forecasts are provided for reflection and inspiration and are not intended as professional, financial, or medical advice.)