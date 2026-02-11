Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MoHRE closes 230 unlicensed accounts illegally promoting domestic worker services

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin15 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: MoHRE website

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has shut down 230 social media accounts in 2025 for illegally promoting domestic worker recruitment services.

In a statement, the Ministry said the closures were carried out in coordination with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority after it was found that the account operators were not licensed and were not linked to authorized recruitment offices, violating the UAE’s Domestic Workers Law.

MoHRE said it continues to monitor domestic worker recruitment through digital and field monitoring system to protect the rights of employers and workers and ensure regulated services for families.

The Ministry urged employers and residents to deal only with licensed recruitment offices and to report misleading or illegal advertisements on social media by calling 600-590-000 or by checking the list of authorized offices on its official website.

It warned that engaging unlicensed recruiters could result in the loss of legal protections and expose households to risks, including the absence of mandatory medical examinations and background checks.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

