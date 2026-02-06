Free upskilling program planned for OFWs in Qatar

Overseas Filipino Workers in Qatar will soon have access to free skills training aimed at improving their employability and career mobility, following a planned upskilling program by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Qatar and the Philippine Professional Organization–Qatar (PPOQ).

The initiative was discussed during a coordination meeting on Jan. 29, bringing together leaders of Filipino professional groups in the country. The program targets OFWs seeking new career pathways, particularly those in lower-income brackets.

Initial plans indicate that the pilot phase will focus on caregiving and dental assistant courses, designed to meet international standards and address the increasing demand for healthcare-related skills.

The program is being developed through a partnership between the Migrant Workers Office Qatar and the Philippine Professional Organization–Qatar, led by Labor Attaché Eduard Ferrer and PPOQ chairperson Engineer Jaeger Gaorano, respectively.

Also present during the meeting were representatives from Filipino healthcare organizations, including former Philippine Association of Medical Technologists–Qatar president Merlito De Torres, Dr. Rosanna Barrera of the Filipino Dentist Organization Qatar, and Mark Adrianne Agramon of the Philippine Nurses Association–Qatar.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Qatar has expressed support for the initiative, saying it is in line with its ongoing programs for the welfare and development of OFWs.

Further details are yet to be announced.