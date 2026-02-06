Latest NewsOFW NewsTFT News

Free upskilling program planned for OFWs in Qatar

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 mins ago

Photo courtesy: MWO-Qatar

Overseas Filipino Workers in Qatar will soon have access to free skills training aimed at improving their employability and career mobility, following a planned upskilling program by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Qatar and the Philippine Professional Organization–Qatar (PPOQ).

The initiative was discussed during a coordination meeting on Jan. 29, bringing together leaders of Filipino professional groups in the country. The program targets OFWs seeking new career pathways, particularly those in lower-income brackets.

Initial plans indicate that the pilot phase will focus on caregiving and dental assistant courses, designed to meet international standards and address the increasing demand for healthcare-related skills.

The program is being developed through a partnership between the Migrant Workers Office Qatar and the Philippine Professional Organization–Qatar, led by Labor Attaché Eduard Ferrer and PPOQ chairperson Engineer Jaeger Gaorano, respectively.

Also present during the meeting were representatives from Filipino healthcare organizations, including former Philippine Association of Medical Technologists–Qatar president Merlito De Torres, Dr. Rosanna Barrera of the Filipino Dentist Organization Qatar, and Mark Adrianne Agramon of the Philippine Nurses Association–Qatar.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Qatar has expressed support for the initiative, saying it is in line with its ongoing programs for the welfare and development of OFWs.

Further details are yet to be announced.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

625258840 1201382868828843 5567698327489449200 n

DMW, Syria strengthen cooperation for ethical recruitment of OFWs

5 mins ago
628009400 1201756542124809 7692652624490344831 n

OFWs in South Korea to benefit from 2026 minimum wage increase

12 mins ago
8b897a65 1

Hong Gourmet Hypermarket celebrates February 2026 with exciting Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year promotions

5 hours ago
1200x628 TG

e& money offers unlimited free global transfers this February

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button