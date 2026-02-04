PCG Dubai reminds overseas Filipinos of online access to PSA civil registry records

Overseas Filipinos with urgent civil registry needs may request Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) documents online through authorized government platforms, according to the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

In an advisory, the consulate reminded Filipinos in the UAE that applications for PSA-issued birth, marriage and death certificates, as well as certificates of no marriage and no death, may be filed through the PSA Helpline, the agency’s official third-party provider for online civil registry requests.

Applicants may opt to receive a digital copy via email or request a physical copy delivered through international courier services, the consulate said.

For documents requiring authentication, the Department of Foreign Affairs’ e-Apostille system also accepts online applications, with apostilled documents sent in digital format via email.

The consulate reiterated that all online requests and deliveries of PSA civil registry records should be coursed exclusively through PSA Helpline, noting that it is the PSA’s sole authorized provider for such services.

The PSA’s Serbilis online platform has been temporarily unavailable since Nov. 10, 2025, due to ongoing system upgrades and will remain offline until further notice.