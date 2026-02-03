Tulfo criticizes Frasco over alleged self-promotion in tourism materials

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday criticized Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco for allegedly highlighting herself instead of tourist destinations in some tourism promotion materials.

During a hearing of the Senate Committee on Tourism, Tulfo presented slides of magazines and other promotional materials where photos of Frasco were prominently featured.

“I’m very sorry, Secretary Frasco. Parang lumilitaw na parang nagiging vlogger na kayo. It will not sell if the marketing materials are filled with your face. It shouldn’t happen,” Tulfo said.

Citing a magazine circulated in Japan, Tulfo described the material as a missed opportunity to promote Philippine tourism abroad.

“For example, there’s this magazine in Japan. I think it’s a free publication. It was supposed to be an opportunity to showcase our tourism industry in Japan,” he said.

“Instead, it’s you who appears, just you, even during the groundbreaking ceremonies,” he added.

Tulfo said he received complaints alleging that Frasco was promoting herself through tourism-related materials. He stressed that the Department of Tourism should prioritize showcasing destinations, food, wellness, and Filipino culture rather than personalities.

In response, Frasco said she did not give consent for the use of her image in the magazine and emphasized that no government funds were used to produce the publication.

“My understanding is that the photo used on the cover was lifted from the coverage of a particular event, and the contents of the magazine were all lifted materials,” Frasco said, adding that no interviews were conducted with her.

Frasco also said she has no plans to seek a national post in the 2028 elections and rejected claims of self-promotion.

Tulfo clarified that he was not accusing Frasco of preparing for a national electoral run, saying he was merely pointing out public perception.

“In other countries like Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, and Japan, you don’t see the faces of their tourism secretaries in promotional materials,” he said.