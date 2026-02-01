Latest NewsNews

Husband of slain policewoman arrested in connection with double murder case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

Authorities have arrested Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido, the husband of murdered policewoman Diane Marie Mollenido, in connection with the deaths of his wife and their young son.

The Quezon City Police District confirmed that John Mollenido will face criminal charges and will undergo inquest proceedings alongside three other suspects previously taken into custody. Prior to his arrest, Mollenido declined to respond to statements made by a car agent who had identified him as one of the suspects in the case.

Diane Marie Mollenido, also a Police Master Sergeant, was found dead on January 24 in a creek in Pulilan, Bulacan, with a gunshot wound to the head. Her son, John Ysmael, was discovered five days later in a calamansi farm in Victoria, Tarlac. Police said the child died from suffocation due to asphyxia.

Investigators earlier arrested three suspects in a residential area in Novaliches, Quezon City. Authorities recovered Diane Marie’s mobile phone and P100,000 in cash from the suspects’ residence, where they were living as partners. An SUV believed to have been used to transport the victims’ bodies was also found in Pampanga.

John Mollenido had earlier been tagged as a person of interest and had expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation. Police said the case remains under active investigation as more details continue to emerge.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 02 23 at 7.54.58 AM

Philhealth, OWWA explore expanded health benefits for OFWs

36 seconds ago
622242803 1912140356347516 4178053141095070407 n

Sofronio Vasquez revisits childhood home, reflects on where his dreams began

17 mins ago
623390394 1196966682603795 8038524714782892893 n

DMW chief engages Filipino community in Riyadh, pushes faster and more humane services

33 mins ago
622474761 1197052409261889 7703219497637127210 n

DMW, OWWA provide medical and welfare support to ailing OFWs in Bahrain

38 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button