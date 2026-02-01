Husband of slain policewoman arrested in connection with double murder case

Authorities have arrested Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido, the husband of murdered policewoman Diane Marie Mollenido, in connection with the deaths of his wife and their young son.

The Quezon City Police District confirmed that John Mollenido will face criminal charges and will undergo inquest proceedings alongside three other suspects previously taken into custody. Prior to his arrest, Mollenido declined to respond to statements made by a car agent who had identified him as one of the suspects in the case.

Diane Marie Mollenido, also a Police Master Sergeant, was found dead on January 24 in a creek in Pulilan, Bulacan, with a gunshot wound to the head. Her son, John Ysmael, was discovered five days later in a calamansi farm in Victoria, Tarlac. Police said the child died from suffocation due to asphyxia.

Investigators earlier arrested three suspects in a residential area in Novaliches, Quezon City. Authorities recovered Diane Marie’s mobile phone and P100,000 in cash from the suspects’ residence, where they were living as partners. An SUV believed to have been used to transport the victims’ bodies was also found in Pampanga.

John Mollenido had earlier been tagged as a person of interest and had expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation. Police said the case remains under active investigation as more details continue to emerge.