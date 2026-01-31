PCG deploys more assets to protect Filipino fishermen at Scarborough Shoal

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed air and maritime assets to secure and support around 40 to 50 Filipino fishing boats operating near Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc.

In a statement, the PCG said that since January 26, three vessels, BRP Cabra (8301), BRP Malabrigo (4408), and BRP Sindangan (4409), along with an aircraft have been positioned in the area to protect fishermen from Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, and Mindoro.

Fishermen were also provided fuel subsidies, fresh water, ice, and meal packs during the operation.

“The PCG operation ensures the safety and security of Filipino fishermen from possible harassment by Chinese maritime forces,” the PCG said, noting that three China Coast Guard vessels, CCG 3105, 3106, and 2307, were documented in the vicinity.

Despite the continued presence of Chinese vessels, the PCG said Filipino fishermen have continued to fish in the area, exercising their rightful access to the waters.

Scarborough Shoal lies 124 nautical miles off Masinloc, Zambales, and falls within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In 2016, the arbitration court in The Hague invalidated China’s expansive claims over the South China Sea and ruled that Scarborough Shoal is a traditional fishing ground for Filipino, Vietnamese, and Chinese fishermen. The court also found that China violated the fishing rights of Filipinos who were blocked by the China Coast Guard from accessing the shoal.

China does not recognize the ruling.