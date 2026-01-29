Latest NewsTFT Reach

Your last chance to win 20 million, and a BMW X5 with Big Ticket this January!

At the heart of this month’s promotion is the incredible AED 20 million grand prize, set to be revealed during the live draw on February 3. Joining it are five consolation prizes of AED 1 million each — six lifechanging rewards that could turn one person’s dreams into reality.

For customers who purchased two tickets between January 1 and 24, there’s even more excitement ahead with The Big Win Contest. Four lucky participants will receive an exclusive invitation to attend the live draw and stand a chance to win cash prizes worth up to AED 150,000. Winners will be announced on February 1 on the official Big Ticket website.

With only one weekly Edraw remaining, there are still four AED 50,000 cash prizes waiting to be won on the February 1 Edraw.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Car enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to with the Dream Car Series, featuring a BMW X5 to be given away on February 3, followed by a Range Rover Velar on March 3.

Whether it’s cash or a brandnew car, Big Ticket continues to deliver unforgettable moments month after month. With every Big Ticket, you’re not just entering a draw — you’re becoming part of a story where dreams truly can come true.

