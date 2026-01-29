Skip the lines: Dubai travelers can soon check in outside the airport

Dubai residents and visitors may soon be able to check in for flights before heading to the airport, skipping queues at terminals.

This follows the approval by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, of the City Terminal Project, part of the Dubai 10X Initiative, which aims to reduce airport congestion and make travel more convenient.

Under the project, passengers can complete airport check-in procedures at designated locations across the city before being transported directly to departure halls via secure vehicles, WAM reported.

The project is being developed in collaboration with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Police, Emirates, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, and e& Group.

The City Terminal Project is part of the wider Dubai 10X Initiative, which aims to place Dubai ten years ahead of other cities by adopting future-focused government models.

The initiative also includes projects such as the 20 Minute City, which aims to make 80% of essential services accessible within 20 minutes, and a Disease Early Detection System focused on proactive healthcare.