Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Skip the lines: Dubai travelers can soon check in outside the airport

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin7 mins ago

Dubai residents and visitors may soon be able to check in for flights before heading to the airport, skipping queues at terminals.

This follows the approval by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, of the City Terminal Project, part of the Dubai 10X Initiative, which aims to reduce airport congestion and make travel more convenient.

Under the project, passengers can complete airport check-in procedures at designated locations across the city before being transported directly to departure halls via secure vehicles, WAM reported.

The project is being developed in collaboration with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Police, Emirates, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, and e& Group.

The City Terminal Project is part of the wider Dubai 10X Initiative, which aims to place Dubai ten years ahead of other cities by adopting future-focused government models.

The initiative also includes projects such as the 20 Minute City, which aims to make 80% of essential services accessible within 20 minutes, and a Disease Early Detection System focused on proactive healthcare.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin7 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2026 01 28 at 13.00.57

Did you know: You can now bid on Pag-IBIG homes online

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 01 28 at 16.29.03

Your last chance to win 20 million, and a BMW X5 with Big Ticket this January!

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 61

Dubai RTA completes 67 rapid traffic improvement projects in 2025

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 60 2

Abu Dhabi court orders furniture cleaning company to pay Dh10,000 for damaged sofa

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button