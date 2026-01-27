Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravel

Philippine Embassy in UAE reminds tourists of new entry rules in Georgia

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Gergeti Trinity Church in Georgia

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has reminded travelers of the updated entry requirements for one of the most popular winter destinations for UAE residents.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, all tourists visiting Georgia must have a valid health and accident insurance policy, either in physical or electronic form, and must be issued in Georgian or English.

The minimum coverage required is 30,000 Georgian Lari (around $11,154), and the insurance must cover the entire duration of the stay, including arrival and departure dates.

The policy must include the following details:

• Parties to the insurance contract
• Covered territory
• Subject matter of the insurance
• Commencement and expiration dates of coverage
• Insured risks
• Insurance sum (limits)
• Insurance premium, including place and terms of payment

Exempt from the requirement are holders of diplomatic or special visas; holders of diplomatic, official, service, and special passports; accredited staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations, including their families; persons covered under international treaties; and drivers engaged in international freight or passenger transport.

Filipinos in the UAE with a valid Emirates ID or residence visa can enter Georgia visa-free for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

 

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

