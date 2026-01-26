Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

15 Filipino seafarers return safely to PH after capsized ship; 2 dead, 4 still missing

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Coast Guard/FB

Fifteen Filipino crew members of the Singapore-flagged bulk carrier MV Devon Bay safely returned to the Philippines early Monday morning, Jan. 26, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The survivors arrived at Pier 13, Port Area, Manila, aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) and received welfare assistance and logistical support from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

They are among the 21 all-Filipino crew members aboard the vessel, which capsized north of Bajo de Masinloc last Thursday, Jan. 22.

The remains of two deceased crew members were turned over to a funeral service provider for proper disposition in coordination with their families. Four crew members remain missing, and the Philippine Coast Guard said search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The MV Devon Bay, carrying iron ore from Zamboanga del Norte to China, reportedly capsized about 141 nautical miles west of Pangasinan. Chinese authorities have also launched joint rescue efforts near Scarborough Shoal, deploying military aircraft and Coast Guard vessels to assist.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

