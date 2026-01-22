From the commute to the stage: Why ‘Metro Diaries’ is the love letter Dubai needs this February

In the rhythmic hum of the Dubai Metro, between the automated announcements and the rush of the closing doors, thousands of lives intersect for a fleeting moment before diverging into the desert sun. For most, it’s a daily routine. For the Filipino community and the creative visionaries at 63Kolektib, it is a living, breathing tapestry of the migrant experience.

This February 14 and 15, the critically acclaimed multidisciplinary performance Metro Diaries returns to the stage, this time at Alserkal Avenue in collaboration with SIMA Performing Arts. But this isn’t just a “restaging”—it is a homecoming for stories that often go unheard in the city’s high-rise narrative.

A microcosm of resilience

Originally commissioned by The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi in 2025, Metro Diaries was born from the lived experience of second-generation Filipino migrants. Its debut didn’t just meet expectations; it shattered them, playing to three consecutive sold-out houses. That resonance proved one thing: there is a profound hunger in the UAE for “authentic mirrors”—art that reflects the grit, longing, and intimacy of those who built their lives here.

The performance uses the Dubai Metro as its central metaphor—a shared public space that transcends language and nationality. Through a fusion of movement, spoken word, and multidisciplinary performance, the work explores the “emotional landscape” of urban life. It asks us to look closer at the person sitting across from us on the Red Line, honoring the resilience that defines the modern migrant.

Beyond the Filipino narrative

While the heart of the piece is rooted in the Filipino experience, its soul is universal. Metro Diaries celebrates the “unseen stories” that serve as the foundation of Dubai’s identity. It is a tribute to the quiet sacrifices and the shared human connection found in the most mundane of places: a train carriage.

By partnering with SIMA Performing Arts, 63Kolektib is expanding its reach, inviting a wider, more diverse audience to witness this urban symphony.

Event Details:

Dates: February 14 & 15, 2026

Venue: SIMA Performing Arts, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Tickets/Inquiries: https://ticketsfy.net/event/metro-diaries-musings-of-a-collective-moving-experience/

About 63Kolektib: 63Kolektib is a Dubai-based Filipino theater community dedicated to cultural storytelling and meaningful social impact. By centering the migrant narrative, they create spaces for reflection and connection through multidisciplinary art.