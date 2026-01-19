Emirates adds four weekly flights between Dubai and Manila

Emirates will add four weekly flights between Dubai and Manila starting April 2, as part of its growth strategy in Southeast Asia.

The new flights, operated by the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER, will depart Dubai at 12:45 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving in Manila at 1:25 a.m. the following day. The return flights will leave Manila at 3:25 a.m., landing in Dubai at 8:25 a.m. local time, the airline said in a news release.

The aircraft features eight private suites in first class, 42 lie-flat business class seats, and 304 economy class seats. With the expansion, Emirates will increase its Manila operations from 28 to 32 weekly flights.

The airline said the additional services aim to provide more options for corporate travelers, seafarers, and the large Filipino diaspora, while also improving connections to destinations across Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

The extra flights will also boost cargo capacity, as Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER can carry up to 20 tons of cargo in addition to passengers, strengthening trade links between the Philippines and global markets.

The announcement comes after the UAE and the Philippines signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which officials say could expand trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

“With its extensive operations in Manila and Cebu/Clark, Emirates is well positioned to support the growing economic and trade ambitions between the two countries,” the statement read.