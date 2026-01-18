OFW Serbisyo Caravan will return to UAE to serve more Filipinos, DMW says

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that the OFW Serbisyo Caravan will return to the UAE to provide essential government services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the caravan aims to assist OFWs who missed the first round due to work obligations, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure no Filipino is left behind.

This follows the first wave of the 2026 caravan ran Jan. 8–12 in Dubai and Jan. 13–14 in Abu Dhabi, with 8,205 OFWs availing more than 17,765 transactions.

The initiative is a whole-of-government, one-stop-shop program led by the DMW in partnership with the Philippine Embassy in UAE, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Social Security System, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG Fund, Land Transportation Office, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Office of the President–Presidential Action Center.