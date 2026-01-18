Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

OFW Serbisyo Caravan will return to UAE to serve more Filipinos, DMW says

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 seconds ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that the OFW Serbisyo Caravan will return to the UAE to provide essential government services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the caravan aims to assist OFWs who missed the first round due to work obligations, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure no Filipino is left behind.

This follows the first wave of the 2026 caravan ran Jan. 8–12 in Dubai and Jan. 13–14 in Abu Dhabi, with 8,205 OFWs availing more than 17,765 transactions.

The initiative is a whole-of-government, one-stop-shop program led by the DMW in partnership with the Philippine Embassy in UAE, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Social Security System, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG Fund, Land Transportation Office, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Office of the President–Presidential Action Center.

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

