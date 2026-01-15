‘Are you dead?’ Chinese app for people living alone rebrands as ‘Demumu’ amid global attention

A Chinese mobile safety app that went viral under the name “Are You Dead?” is being rebranded as “Demumu” as its developers prepare to expand internationally.

Known in Chinese as Si le me, the app gained widespread attention after topping the paid app charts on Apple’s App Store in China earlier this week, and is currently listed at No. 2.

It is designed for people who live alone, prompting users to check in at regular intervals, typically every 24 to 48 hours.

If a user misses multiple check-ins, the app automatically notifies a pre-selected emergency contact, such as a family member or friend, signaling that the user may need assistance.

The app’s rise comes amid a growing trend of solo living in major Chinese cities, particularly among young professionals and elderly residents living away from family.

Developers said the name “Demumu” will be used for international markets, citing concerns that the literal translation of the original name may not resonate outside China.

The app is priced at about 8 yuan, roughly $1.14. Reports said the app was initially launched at a lower price before being raised as downloads increased, with developers citing server and maintenance costs.