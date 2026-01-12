Over 4,700 Filipinos served during third leg of OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

More than 4,700 overseas Filipino workers were served during the two-day Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

Held Jan. 10–11 at the Conrad Hotel, the event saw nine government agencies process 9,100 transactions. This included the release of 816 OWWA E-Cards and the successful renewal of OWWA membership for 571 OFWs.

“Bukod po sa mga serbisyo na binigay ng nine agencies, meron din tayong mga ayuda na naibigay sa mga cancer patients dito sa Dubai,” Migrant Workers Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay said.

She added that the financial assistance came from the DMW AKSYON Fund, OWWA Ecares, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos’ LAB for All program, the Social Security System and the Presidential Action Center.

Following the caravan, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Dubai announced that selected government services will be extended until Jan. 15, allowing OFWs to access assistance without prior registration.

PhilHealth will provide on-site services at MWO Dubai from Jan. 12 to 15, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the Office of the President–Presidential Action Center (OP-PACe) will be available on Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MWO, OWWA, SSS, and Pag-Ibig will also resume their regular services at MWO Dubai.

The caravan is part of the Philippine government’s continuing effort to provide essential services and support to OFWs abroad.