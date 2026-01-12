Dingdong Dantes focuses on community work, not politics

Actor Dingdong Dantes is taking on an active role beyond showbiz, from leading the League of Filipino Actors (Aktor PH) to advocating for disaster preparedness and supporting various community initiatives.

In a YouTube interview with Janno Gibbs and Bing Loyzaga, Dingdong was asked if he had plans to enter politics given his leadership experience.

“Para sa akin, malinaw na ginagawa ko ito for the love of the community (entertainment at actors’ community). All of this comes from my genuine desire to serve. Pero iba-iba rin ang paraan kung paano ipinapakita ang service,” he said. “And I think being in that arena (in politics and public office, to be specific) is something that I do not want.”

“Kasi okay na ako dito sa ginagawa ko. I have more freedom in doing these things as a private citizen and as a member of the community. At sa tingin ko, dito ako inilagay, so dito ako mananatili,” he added.

Dingdong’s wife, Marian Rivera, expressed pride in her husband’s work.

“Nakaka-proud na ito ‘yung kasama ko sa buhay. Lahat na ginawa niya, parang sabi ko, ‘Sige, hanggang kaya, support kita diyan.’ Sabi nga ni Dong, ‘Tayo-tayo lang magtutulungan dito, walang iba.’ Nakaka-proud na ginawa niya talaga ‘yung Aktor,” she said.

The couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary with their children, Zia and Sixto, at a beach resort in El Nido, Palawan. They were also recognized as Most Influential Celebrities at the 11th EdukCircle Awards.

Dingdong currently hosts Family Feud, Amazing Earth, and The Voice Kids Philippines. He will also star in the upcoming series Master Cutter alongside Max Collins, Shuvee Etrata, and Charlie Fleming.