DMW launches digital platform for OFW contract verification with global rollout

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, and DataFlow Group Chief Strategy Officer Amit Gupta officially signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), marking the global launch of the Online Employment Contract Verification System (OECVS).

The fully digital platform allows overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to submit, pay for, and download verified employment contracts online, streamlining a process that was previously manual and time-consuming.

Branded “Digital, Mabilis, Walang Pila,” the system has already processed over 30,000 contracts in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, saving nearly AED 2 million and approximately 137,500 hours for OFWs.

Originally piloted in MWO-Dubai, OECVS aims to reduce processing time, eliminate manual steps, and protect data privacy, following a “Red Carpet, Not Red Tape” approach.

The system complements other DMW digital initiatives such as the OFW Pass and Kumusta Kabayan App, which provide OFWs with a shared digital identity, real-time support, and secure access to government services worldwide.

Cacdac said the MOA represents a milestone in transforming public service, ensuring migration remains safe, orderly, and dignified while protecting the rights and welfare of Filipino workers abroad.

Under the agreement, the global rollout of OECVS will begin in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2026, followed by Singapore, other parts of the Middle East, and later Europe and Asia in the second half of the year.